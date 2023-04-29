 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Jerry Jones: Ship hasn’t sailed on Ezekiel Elliott return

  
Published April 29, 2023 04:15 PM

When the Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott earlier this offseason, the team left the door open for a possible return and team owner Jerry Jones was asked if that remains the case on Saturday.

The Cowboys drafted Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round to go with Tony Pollard, Ronald Jones, Malik Davis, and Rico Dowdle in their backfield, but Jones said that neither the addition of the former Kansas State back nor any other moves they’ve made preclude Elliott coming back to Dallas.

“No, no no,” Jones said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “Not at all. That ship hasn’t sailed yet. We haven’t made a decision. “Nothing we did today changes that.”

Outside of sharing a list of teams that interest him , Elliott hasn’t been tied with any teams since being released by the Cowboys and the lack of other suitors makes it easy for Dallas to continue calling themselves an option without actually having to make a bid for Elliott’s services.