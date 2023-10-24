Jets activate DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse

The Jets opened a roster spot when they traded wide receiver Mecole Hardman to the Chiefs last week and they filled it on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have activates sixth-round pick Jarrick Bernard-Converse from the physically unable to perform list. Bernard-Converse returned to practice three weeks ago, so the defensive back was just about at the end of the 21-day window to be activated or shut down for the year.

Bernard-Converse has been recovering from a foot injury. The Jets were without cornerbacks Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed, and Brandin Echols in their Week Six win over the Eagles, and head coach Robert Saleh said on Monday that Gardner and Reed remain in the concussion protocol.

The Jets also announced that they have signed wide receiver Lance McCutheon to the practice squad and released safety Tyreque Jones from it.