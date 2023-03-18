 Skip navigation
Jets’ Allen Lazard calls Nathaniel Hackett “The best teacher I’ve ever had in my life”

  
Published March 18, 2023 12:19 AM
nfl_pft_lazardjets_20230314
March 14, 2023 08:43 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze how Allen Lazard reportedly being close to signing with the Jets is a big indicator that Aaron Rodgers is likely to land with the WR in New York.

Nathaniel Hackett was fired just 15 games into his head coaching career last season, at the end of a disastrous year in Denver. But some of the players who know Hackett best rave about him.

Hackett is now offensive coordinator of the Jets, and his past experience as offensive coordinator of the Packers is helping the Jets attract offensive talent. Aaron Rodgers said this week that Hackett is one of the reasons he wants to play for the Jets, and new Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard raved about Hackett in his introductory press conference in New York.

Lazard played in Hackett’s offense for three years in Green Bay, and Lazard said he has never had a coach at any level of football, or a teacher at any school he’s ever attended, who has taught him more than Hackett has.

“The best teacher I’ve ever had in my life,” Lazard said of Hackett.

Lazard actually had his most productive season last year, after Hackett had left Green Bay for Denver, but it’s clear that Lazard thinks Hackett set him up for success. And that he thinks he’s going to have a big year in Hackett’s offense in 2023.