Jets announce Allen Lazard signing

Aaron Rodgers said this week that he has not made any demands to the Jets about players to add to the roster if they are going to trade for him to be their quarterback, but he did endorse some of his teammates from Green Bay when their names came up in conversation.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard was one of those players and the Jets have moved forward with a move to bring him to the team even though they haven’t sealed the deal to bring Rodgers to the AFC East. Lazard agreed to terms with the Jets earlier this week and the team officially announced his signing on Friday.

Lazard’s arrival could spell the end of Corey Davis’ run with the Jets as the team would gain $10.5 million in cap space with his release. Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore would remain on hand to form a strong top trio of wideouts.

The hope for the Jets is still that Rodgers will be the one throwing them passes, but an official announcement on that front remains out of their reach.