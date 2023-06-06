 Skip navigation
Jets cancel next week’s mandatory minicamp

  
Published June 6, 2023 07:09 AM
June 5, 2023 01:10 PM
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Aaron Rodgers is the lone member of the "Still a GOAT?" tier at No. 8 in his Top 40 QB rankings because he feels the New York Jets signal caller is "way too conservative."

The Jets will wrap up their offseason program earlier than scheduled.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Tuesday that the team has called off next week’s mandatory minicamp, so their program will come to an end after this week’s OTAs. Saleh said that the Jets being scheduled to open the preseason against the Browns in the Hall of Fame Game on August 3 factored into the decision.
“With the Hall of Fame Game, we’re reporting a week earlier than everybody else,” Saleh said, via SNY. “Guys need to get away. They’ve put in a really good offseason. . . . You need a week off and you gotta rev back up to get ready for the season.”

With no mandatory minicamp on the docket, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams won’t have to make a call about reporting after missing all of the offseason program while trying to land a contract extension with the team. Work toward that pact will likely continue while the players are away and training camp will now be the next big milestone for Williams if no agreement is reached.