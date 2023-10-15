Jets close within 14-12, Eagles rule Lane Johnson out with ankle injury

The Eagles are struggling to move the ball in the second half against the Jets and the absence of right tackle Lane Johnson isn’t helping matters.

Johnson left with an ankle injury in the first half and the Eagles ruled him out as they returned to the field after halftime. Jack Driscoll has been playing in Johnson’s place.

The Eagles have punted twice in the second half while the Jets have driven into scoring position twice. The first drive was wiped out by an illegal blindside block penalty by wide receiver Allen Lazard and Haason Reddick’s second sack of the game forced the Jets, who lost right guard Joe Tippmann to a thigh injury, to settle for a field goal on their second possession of the second half.

Greg Zuerlein’s fourth make of the night has the Eagles up 14-12 as their bid to remain the only undefeated team in the league moves into the fourth quarter.