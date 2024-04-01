Jets could be looking to trade down from No. 10

The Jets seem to be all-in, when it comes to acquiring veteran talent for 2024. They also might be looking to acquire extra draft picks later this month.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the Jets would like to slide down from No. 10 in round one in a trade with a team that might want to move up to get whichever of the top quarterbacks remain available after the first nine picks.

Currently, three teams that likely are looking for quarterbacks land immediately behind the Jets — the Vikings at No. 11, the Broncos at No. 12, and the Raiders at No. 13.

The Vikings, who previously acquired the 23rd overall pick from the Texans, seem to be planning a move into the top 10. If they don’t, and given their obvious need at the position post-Kirk, the Jets become an attractive trade partner for anyone who is lower in the round.

Cimini adds that the Jets would like to pick up a second-round pick to replace the one that goes to the Packers as part of the Aaron Rodgers trade.

Last week, Jets G.M. Joe Douglas suggested that the team might be interested in a quarterback at No. 10. However, with Rodgers recently suggesting that he’ll play four more years (and with Rodgers not entering an industry that uses “four more years” in a different way), it would be a Jordan Love-style slap in the face if the Jets pick Rodgers’s successor with a selection that could otherwise be used to help the team win in 2024.