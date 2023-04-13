 Skip navigation
Jets cut punter Braden Mann

  
Published April 13, 2023 11:03 AM
nbc_pft_rodgers_230410.1.1
April 10, 2023 10:14 AM
Jets G.M. Joe Douglas is confident Aaron Rodgers will land in New York, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to outline why they believe the trade will happen during the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Jets are saying goodbye to punter Braden Mann.

After trying and failing to trade Mann, the Jets have decided to cut him, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Mann will now go on waivers and any team can claim him.

The decision to cut Mann is no surprise, as the Jets signed punter Thomas Morstead a month ago.

Mann arrived as a 2020 sixth-round draft pick out of Texas A&M and has spent his entire career with the Jets.