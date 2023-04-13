Jets cut punter Braden Mann

The Jets are saying goodbye to punter Braden Mann.

After trying and failing to trade Mann, the Jets have decided to cut him, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Mann will now go on waivers and any team can claim him.

The decision to cut Mann is no surprise, as the Jets signed punter Thomas Morstead a month ago.

Mann arrived as a 2020 sixth-round draft pick out of Texas A&M and has spent his entire career with the Jets.