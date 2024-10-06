Jets cut Vikings lead to 17-7 just before halftime

The Jets had a rough first half in London, but they had a few flickers of hope just before halftime.

After the defense forced a punt from deep in Vikings territory, Xavier Gipson returned the ball to the Vikings’ 31-yard-line. Aaron Rodgers hit Garrett Wilson for a first down and then stepped up into the pocket on third down to find Allen Lazard for a 15-yard touchdown pass. The score cut Minnesota’s lead to 17-7 before the team went into the break.

The touchdown was a highlight of an otherwise rough half for Rodgers and Lazard. Rodgers threw two interceptions and Lazard had a pair of drops. The first of Lazard’s drops came one play before Rodgers’s first interception, which Andrew Van Ginkel returned for a 63-yard touchdown.

In addition to those miscues, the Jets committed six penalties and three came in short order on the Vikings’ only touchdown drive of the first half. Cornerback Sauce Gardner picked up two of those flags and also dropped an interception in the end zone just before C.J. Ham’s touchdown run.

Rodgers is 10-of-20 for 95 yards and the Jets have run seven times for just 12 yards so far on Sunday.

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is 6-of-13 for 83 yards against his former team. He was sacked twice and left the game for one play after taking a big hit from linebacker Chazz Surratt. The Vikings also lost running back Aaron Jones to a hip injury, but they will get a chance to extend their lead as they get the ball out of the break.