Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jets “feel really good” about where things stand with Quinnen Williams

  
Published March 1, 2023 04:18 AM
nbc_bfa_carrjets_230228
February 28, 2023 03:37 PM
Michael Smith and Michael Holley talk about Derek Carr shopping for teams at the NFL Scouting Combine and if the Jets are the right squad for him.

Quarterback questions have been the main focus of the Jets offseason to this point, but figuring out where they’re going at that spot isn’t the only thing on the to-do list for the team.

They also have to sort out a new contract for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Williams is heading into his fifth season after being named an All-Pro in 2022 and he’s looking for an extension before the team’s offseason program gets underway later this year.

On Tuesday, Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said the team feels good about the direction conversations with Williams and his agent Nicole Lynn have gone so far.

“We’ve had several good discussions with Nicole and Quinnen since the season,” Douglas said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “We feel really good about where we’re at. We feel good that this process is going to play out in the right way.”

The Jets guaranteed Williams’ $9.594 million salary for 2023 when they exercised their option on his contract last year, but it’s probably more likely that Williams is playing on an entirely new deal before the 2023 season gets underway.