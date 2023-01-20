Reports: Jets interview Chad O’Shea, Brian Johnson for offensive coordinator

The Jets interviewed another candidate for their offensive coordinator vacancy on Friday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Jets have spoken with Browns wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator Chad O’Shea.

O’Shea has spent the last three seasons in Cleveland. He was the Dolphins offensive coordinator in 2019 and spent the previous decade as the Patriots’ wide receivers coach.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that the Jets also spoke with Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson this week. He’s spent the last two years in that role and was an offensive coordinator at the college level at Florida, Houston and Utah.

The Jets have also interviewed Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo, former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley since parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur at the end of the regular season.