Jets, Patriots, Titans set to meet with Broderick Jones
Published April 5, 2023 07:16 AM
nbc_pk_whenrodgerstrade_230329
Peter King explains why he does not believe the New York Jets are willing to give up a first-round draft pick that isn't without conditions to acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.
Former Georgia tackle Broderick Jones has lined up a number of visits with NFL teams.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Jones is set for meetings with the Jets, Patriots, and Titans. He is also likely to schedule visits with the Bears and Cardinals before the draft gets underway later this month.
Mock drafts have made the Jets a popular landing spot for Jones at No. 13 in the first round. The Patriots are right behind them at 14 while the Titans, who parted ways with longtime left tackle Taylor Lewan this offseason, are currently at No. 11.
Jones closed out his redshirt freshman season as the starter at left tackle for Georgia’s national title team and remained in that spot for the team’s repeat run during the 2022 season.