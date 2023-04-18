Jets re-sign Cedric Ogbuehi

The Jets have re-signed offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi, the team announced Tuesday.

Ogbuehi played seven games with the Jets last season, starting five. He saw action on 287 snaps on offense and 19 on special teams.

He went on injured reserve Dec. 3 with a groin injury.

Ogbuehi signed with the Jets on Sept. 27 from the Texans practice squad.

The Bengals made him a first-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2015, and he played his first four seasons in Cincinnati before stints with the Jaguars (2019), Seahawks (2020-21) and Ravens (2021). He’s started 35 of the 67 games he has played.