Jets re-sign Greg Zuerlein

The Jets have not landed the biggest fish they’ve been chasing this week, but they did keep one of their own from leaving the pond.

ESPN reported that kicker Greg Zuerlein has re-signed with the team. It is reportedly a one-year, $2.6 million deal with $1.8 million guaranteed.

Zuerlein joined the Jets last season and appeared in every game for the AFC East team. He was 30-of-37 on field goals and 28-of-29 on extra points. The 11-year veteran now has an 82.1 completion percentage on field goals and a 95.8 completion percentage on extra points for his career.

Punter Braden Mann and long snapper Thomas Hennessey are also under contract, so the Jets’ kicking operation is set to be unchanged in 2023.