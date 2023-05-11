Jets release Cedric Ogbuehi

We learned on Thursday that the Jets will be opening the 2023 season at home against the Bills on Monday night, but tackle Cedric Ogbuehi no longer needs to clear his calendar for that night.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Jets have released Ogbuehi.

The Jets signed Ogbuehi off the Texans practice squad last September and he started four games before going on injured reserve. Ogbuehi returned to the active roster for the last two games and started in Week 18 before re-signing with the team last month.

After Ogbuehi re-signed, the Jets added Carter Warren with a fourth-round pick and signed Billy Turner. Duane Brown, Mekhi Becton, and Max Mitchell are also available at tackle.

Ogbuehi entered the league as a Bengals first-round pick in 2015 and he’s also played for the Jaguars, Seahawks, and Ravens over the course of his career.