Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jets reportedly don’t plan to shop Zach Wilson (which of course means they will)

  
Published January 1, 2023 07:36 AM
nbc_pft_zachwilson_221223
December 23, 2022 08:02 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams perform a postmortem on the Zach Wilson era and where the Jets go after hitting a new low in a Thursday Night Football game against the Jaguars.

At least once every offseason, it seems, a team says it has no intention or no plan or no desire or no whatever to trade a player who inevitably is traded.

This year, that team could be the Jets. And the player could be quarterback Zach Wilson.

In the aftermath of a report from Jay Glazer of Fox Sports that the Jets will move on from Wilson after the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets have no plan to shop Wilson .

It feels like an effort to build leverage at a time there the Jets have none. Because the best leverage for any trade talks is for the team that currently employs the player to be able to say, “We’ll just keep him.”

Thus, the Jets need to convince other teams that they’ll just keep Wilson. Even if they already have decided to move on.

And, frankly, leaking to the in-house media outlet a plan to keep Wilson likely won’t persuade anyone that it’s real. Glazer said what he said, and Glazer usually doesn’t say things that end up being not accurate.

Besides, the Jets need to consider what the reaction to keeping Wilson would be, among the fans that follow the team and the media that covers it. It wouldn’t be good, because Wilson hasn’t been. And it feels like it’s too late to turn it around.