Jets select Will McDonald with 15th pick

The Jets got their quarterback earlier this week, introducing four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. As part of the trade, they gave up the 13th overall pick.

The Packers took Iowa edge Lukas Van Ness with that selection, and the Steelers then jumped the Jets in a trade with the Patriots to get Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones. Jones was the last of the top tackles remaining.

Rodgers probably would have loved to have had Jones protecting him.

Instead, the Jets used the 15th overall choice on Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald.

McDonald played 54 games with 23 starts in college and made 123 tackles, 42 tackles for loss and 34 sacks in his five-year career. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors three consecutive seasons.