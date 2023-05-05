 Skip navigation
Top News

Jets sign 13 undrafted free agents

  
Published May 5, 2023 07:29 AM
The Jets are holding their rookie minicamp this weekend and they announced the names of 13 undrafted free agents who will be taking part in it after signing with the team.

The group includes former Pitt defensive end Deslin Alexandre. He had 131 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, and 16.5 sacks during his time at the ACC school. The Jets drafted a pair of his teammates — fourth-round tackle Carter Warren and fifth-round running back Israel Abanikanda — last weekend.

No wide receivers were part of the Jets’ draft class, but they added three of them as free agents. Jason Brownlee had 55 catches for Southern Miss last year, Xavier Gipson returned three punts for touchdowns during his time at Stephen F. Austin, and T.J. Luther closed out his time at Gardner-Webb with 63 receptions in 2022.

The Jets also signed Alcorn State linebacker Claudin Cherelus, Florida safety Trey Dean, USC running back Travis Dye, Southeastern Oklahoma State linebacker Maalik Hall, Georgia tech tight end E.J. Jenkins, Miami linebacker Caleb Johnson, Minnesota-Duluth offensive lineman Brent Laing, Washington State cornerback Derrick Langford, and Texas Tech safety Marquis Waters.