Jets sign Billy Turner

The Jets have signed offensive tackle Billy Turner, the team announced Monday night.

Turner, 31, visited the team earlier in the day.

He was limited to eight games with the Broncos last season because of knee issues but recently expressed that he’s “100 percent healthy .”

He was drafted by the Dolphins in the third round in 2014 out of North Dakota State. Turner played two seasons in Miami and took snaps at both right guard and tackle before he was released.

He played in Denver from October 2016-18 and made appearances at tackle and guard.

Turner joined the Packers in 2019 and played three seasons in Green Bay at right guard and right tackle. He overlapped there with Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, quarerback Aaron Rodgers, quarterback Tim Boyle and receiver Allen Lazard.

Turner has appeared in 91 games in nine seasons and started 75. He’s taken 5,041 snaps on offense and 205 on special teams.

The Jets drafted two offensive linemen over the weekend in Wisconsin center Joe Lippmann and Pitt tackle Carter Warren.