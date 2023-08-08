Jets sign DL Pita Taumoepenu

The Jets have doubled down on additions to their defensive line this week.

The team officially announced the previously reported signing of defensive tackle Bruce Hector on Tuesday morning. They also announced that they have signed Pita Taumoepenu.

Defensive tackle Isaiah Mack was cut in a corresponding move. The Jets also waived quarterback Chris Streveler on Monday.

Taumoepenu has played for the Broncos, Cardinals, and 49ers in the NFL, but his best professional showing came in the XFL this year. He was named the league’s defensive player of the year after recording 26 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles for the Vegas Vipers.

In 11 NFL regular season appearances, Taumoepenu had five tackles.