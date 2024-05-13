Jets sign draftees Jordan Travis, Isaiah Davis, Braelon Allen

The Jets have signed three more draftees.

They announced fourth-round running back Braelon Allen, fifth-round quarterback Jordan Travis and fifth-round running back Isaiah Davis now are under contract. Their signings leave only third-round receiver Malachi Corley, fifth-round cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers and seventh-round safety Jaylen Key unsigned.

First-round offensive tackle Olu Fashanu previously signed his four-year rookie deal.

Allen appeared in 35 games at Wisconsin and finished with 20 100-yard rushing games.

Travis threw for 20 touchdowns and only two interceptions last season for Florida State before breaking his leg in November.

He began his college career at Louisville in 2018 but transferred to FSU after one season. A two-year starter for the Seminoles, Travis is No. 2 in wins by a starting quarterback in school history with a 28-10 record. He also broke Chris Weinke’s school records with 99 total touchdowns and 10,665 yards of total offense.

Davis spent four years at South Dakota State and played 46 games with 36 starts. He rushed for 4,548 yards and 50 touchdowns and led the FCS in yards on the ground in each of the last two seasons (1,451 in 2022 and 1,578 in 2023).