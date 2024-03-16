Jets, Texans also were on Keenan Allen’s radar

We don’t know with certainty the person who will be throwing passes to Bears receiver Keenan Allen this year. If he had been traded to one of his other potential destinations, we’d know.

Probably.

Allen told reporters on Saturday that, when the Chargers approached him about a trade, they allowed him to also explore a move to the Texans or the Jets.

It’s unclear whether the Texans or Jets were interested. If so, he could have been catching targets from C.J. Stroud or Aaron Rodgers. Unless Rodgers, you know, runs for Vice President of the United States.

Bottom line? At least one team (the Bears) were willing to pay Allen $23.1 million this year. Others might have been. The Chargers were not.

But, hey, at least they thanked him on social media. That counts for something, right?