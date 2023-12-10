Jets, Texans play scoreless first half at MetLife Stadium

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has put together an impressive rookie season, but he’s having his worst day as a professional at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Stroud is 6-of-12 for 28 yards and he was sacked twice during a scoreless first half for the Texans. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson hasn’t been able to lead his team to any points either as the two teams combined for 11 punts during what has been an offensively inept half of football all around.

It hasn’t helped that there’s been a driving rain throughout the afternoon, but past performances by the Jets offense and defense make it a little less surprising that things have unfolded this way.

The Jets have gotten an impressive performance from punter Thomas Morstead, who has gotten plenty of work during a season that also featured a 15-punt first half against the Giants. Morstead has dropped three punts inside the 10-yard-line already this afternoon.