Jets to hold nine open training camp practices

  
Published June 28, 2023 10:25 AM

Jets fans clamoring to see Aaron Rodgers in practice this summer now know how many chances they’ll have to see him and the rest of the team at training camp.

The Jets announced their slate of open practices on Wednesday. There will be nine practices open to the general public, including a pair of joint practices with the Buccaneers.

Playing in the Hall of Fame Game allows the Jets to start camp earlier than most teams and their first open practice will take place on July 22. They will be back at it the next day and they will also be holding open sessions on July 27 and July 30 before facing the Browns in Canton on August 3.

They will return to open practices on August 5 and 6 before heading to Carolina to practice with the Panthers. They’ll welcome the Bucs for sessions on August 16 and 17 and the final open practice will be held on August 23.