Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jets to interview Klint Kubiak Sunday

  
Published January 22, 2023 03:07 AM
nbc_fnia_floriohitcoaches_230121
January 21, 2023 03:40 PM
Mike Florio provides the latest on the NFL coaching carousel and examines the difficulty of conducting interviews for future opportunities while getting ready for the Divisional Round.

Four teams will be competing in the playoffs on Sunday and others will be working on ways to get themselves into a future postseason.

The Jets are in the latter category and they’ll continue their hunt for a new offensive coordinator. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they will interview Klint Kubiak for the post.

Kubiak was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Broncos last season. He spent part of the year as the team’s offensive play caller and had the same responsibility while serving as the Vikings offensive coordinator in 2021.

Kubiak worked under Nathaniel Hackett in Denver and Hackett has also spoken with the Jets. The AFC East club has also interviewed Eagles pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo, former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, Browns pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea, and Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley.