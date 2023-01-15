 Skip navigation
Jets to interview Marcus Brady for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 15, 2023 05:46 AM
The Jets got the ball rolling with offensive coordinator interviews on Friday and they’re adding another candidate to the list on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets are interviewing former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady for the job. They interviewed Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo and are set to meet with Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley this week.

Brady took over as the offensive coordinator for the Colts when Nick Sirianni left to become the Eagles head coach in 2021 and he was fired in early November of this year. The Colts later fired head coach Frank Reich as well.

Sirianni hired Brady as an offensive consultant to close out the 2022 season, so he has been working with Patullo in Philadelphia.