Jets to release Braxton Berrios

The Jets are moving on from one of their receivers.

New York plans to release Braxton Berrios at the start of the new league year, PFT has confirmed.

Berrios signed a two-year deal worth $12 million to remain with the Jets last March. But Berrios and the Jets were not able to agree to a re-worked contract, so New York will let him go.

Releasing Berrios will save the Jets $5 million against the cap with $3.2 million in dead money.

Berrios caught just 18 passes for 145 yards and rushed for 91 yards with two TDs last season. He averaged 11.4 yards on 21 punt returns and 23.1 yards on 26 kick returns.

Berrios was a Pro Bowler in 2021 after he averaged a league-high 30.4 yards per kick return and 13.4 yards per punt return. He’s caught 107 passes for 1,085 yards with five touchdowns over the past four seasons.

With the Jets leaking their intention to release Berrios now, there’s a chance a team could step in and trade for the receiver/return specialist before he hits the open market.