Jets turn muffed punt into 3-0 lead

The Jets have scored their first first-quarter points of the 2023 season.

After a three-and-out to open Sunday’s game in Denver, the Jets got the ball back thanks to a muffed punt by Broncos returner Marvin Mims. Wide receiver Irv Charles forced the turnover in his regular season debut.

The Jets took over the ball on the 20-yard-line and picked up a first down on a pass to Allen Lazard, but Lazard committed a false start and Zach Wilson threw a pair of incompletions to force the Jets to settle for a field goal attempt.

Greg Zuerlein put the ball through the uprights and it is 3-0 Jets with just over 11 minutes to play in the first quarter.