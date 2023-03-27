Jets will handle Todd Downing’s DUI internally

The Todd Downing DUI arrest returned to the NFL’s front burner on Monday, with the release of the arrest video by TMZ.com . It prompted a couple of questions regarding Downing’s current status as the passing game coordinator of the Jets.

In response to a request for comment, the NFL referred PFT to Downing’s current team. The Jets, in response to a request for comment, said the team will handle the situation internally.

While Downing already has been fired by the Titans, that move came after the season ended -- at a time when assistant coaches throughout the league are relieved of their duties. Downing didn’t miss a game following the arrest, and no formal punishment was announced. The firing was never characterized as a sanction for the arrest.

Downing eventually pleaded guilty to DUI and served two days in jail. Players would be subject to a baseline suspension of two games.

So why not non-players? We’re not trying to cause trouble for Downing or the Jets. We’re just trying to understand whether there’s a double standard on DUIs and, if so, why that is.

If Downing doesn’t serve a two-game suspension for which a player would have served a two-game suspension, there apparently is a double standard.