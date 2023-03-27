 Skip navigation
Jets will handle Todd Downing’s DUI internally

  
Published March 27, 2023 01:08 PM
March 27, 2023 08:00 AM
While Aaron Rodgers can add immediate value to the Jets roster, Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how much the QB will actually solve New York’s difficulties long term.

The Todd Downing DUI arrest returned to the NFL’s front burner on Monday, with the release of the arrest video by TMZ.com . It prompted a couple of questions regarding Downing’s current status as the passing game coordinator of the Jets.

In response to a request for comment, the NFL referred PFT to Downing’s current team. The Jets, in response to a request for comment, said the team will handle the situation internally.

While Downing already has been fired by the Titans, that move came after the season ended -- at a time when assistant coaches throughout the league are relieved of their duties. Downing didn’t miss a game following the arrest, and no formal punishment was announced. The firing was never characterized as a sanction for the arrest.

Downing eventually pleaded guilty to DUI and served two days in jail. Players would be subject to a baseline suspension of two games.

So why not non-players? We’re not trying to cause trouble for Downing or the Jets. We’re just trying to understand whether there’s a double standard on DUIs and, if so, why that is.

If Downing doesn’t serve a two-game suspension for which a player would have served a two-game suspension, there apparently is a double standard.