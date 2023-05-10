 Skip navigation
Jets will host Dolphins in NFL’s first Black Friday game

  
Published May 10, 2023 05:12 AM

When the Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Packers last month, one of the talking points was that the Jets were likely to be playing a lot more nationally televised games this year than they’ve played in recent seasons.

On Wednesday, we learned that they’ll be hosting one of the high profile games on this year’s schedule. The NFL is playing a game on Black Friday for the first time this year and it will feature the Jets hosting the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium.

The Friday, November 24 game will be played at 3 p.m. ET and it will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Rodgers spent some time with the Dolphins during the holiday season in 2022 as well. He led the Packers to a win in Miami on Christmas Day in a game that also saw Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffer a season-ending concussion.