 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jets will introduce Aaron Rodgers at Wednesday afternoon news conference

  
Published April 25, 2023 03:08 PM
nbc_pft_draft_230425
April 25, 2023 09:08 AM
From Woody Johnson to Jordan Love, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which individuals are on the positive end of the Aaron Rodgers trade to the Jets.

The Jets’ trade for Aaron Rodgers is not officially official yet . But barring any last-minute snags (see Garoppolo, Jimmy), the Jets will introduce their new quarterback at a 2 p.m. ET news conference Wednesday.

The Jets needed to “dot the I’s and cross the T’s” on Tuesday -- Rodgers passing his physical and tweaking his contract -- to finalize the deal.

The team reached agreement with the Packers on Monday for the trade that will send Rodgers to the Jets, with General Manager Joe Douglas calling it “historic.”

“I don’t want to put words in his mouth -- you guys will have the opportunity to ask him those specific questions -- but we’re obviously excited about this opportunity, excited about this deal and excited having him on this team,” Douglas said during a pre-draft news conference Tuesday.

The Jets are sending a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 conditional second-rounder that becomes a first-rounder if Rodgers plays in 65 percent of the snaps in 2023. The teams also will swap spots in the first round Thursday night.

Reporters will ask Rodgers questions that Douglas couldn’t or wouldn’t answer Tuesday, including:

1. Will the four-time league MVP show up for any of the voluntary offseason program; and 2. Has he given the team any indication he will play beyond 2023?