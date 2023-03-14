 Skip navigation
Jets will not tender receiver Jeff Smith, who becomes an unrestricted free agent

  
Published March 14, 2023 07:14 AM
The Jets are ready to let wide receiver Jeff Smith walk in free agency.

Smith is not receiving a restricted free agent tender, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Smith signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He played only one game as a rookie, which meant he did not accrue a season toward free agency, which is why he was slated to be a restricted free agent rather than an unrestricted free agent. But because the Jets decided not to tender him, Smith becomes an unrestricted free agent tomorrow.

The 25-year-old Smith has 34 catches for 426 yards in his career. He also played 28 percent of the Jets’ special teams snaps last season.