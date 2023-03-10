 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jets won’t tender James Robinson

  
Published March 10, 2023 08:14 AM
nbc_pft_aaronrodgersjets_230310
March 10, 2023 08:48 AM
Sauce Gardner hints at “package deals” if the Jets land Aaron Rodgers, which leads Mike Florio and Peter King to assess how interested the QB is and why there’s essentially no turning back for New York.

The Jets are going to let James Robinson hit the open market.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, New York will not tender Robinson, who was slated to become a restricted free agent.

That means Robinson will be free to sign with any team without the Jets getting a chance to match.

New York acquired Robinson in a midseason trade with the Jaguars. He appeared in four games, playing 57 offensive snaps. He had just 85 yards on 29 carries along with two receptions for 5 yards.

Overall in 11 games last season, Robinson recorded 425 yards on 110 carries with three touchdowns. He caught 11 passes for 51 yards.

Robinson joined the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He rushed for 1,070 yards as a rookie with seven touchdowns and caught 49 passes for 344 yards with three TDs that season.