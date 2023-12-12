Jevon Holland is optimistic about playing in Week 15

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland is nearing a return to play.

Via multiple reporters, Holland said in a Tuesday interview with AM 560 Sports WQAM that he suffered two sprained MCLs during the Dolphins’ Black Friday victory over the Jets. But Holland added he’s optimistic about playing in Miami’s Week 15 rematch with New York.

While Holland didn’t participate on Thursday last week, he was listed as limited on Friday and Saturday and was questionable for Monday’s game. He was inactive for the contest.

Holland returned a Hail Mary attempt 99 yards for a touchdown in the previous win over the Jets.

In his third season, Holland has tallied 70 total tackles with three tackles for loss, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and an interception.