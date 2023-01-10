 Skip navigation
Jim Harbaugh had virtual interview with Broncos on Monday

  
Published January 10, 2023 05:35 AM
nbc_pft_seanpayton_230110
January 10, 2023 08:09 AM
As the coaching carousel continues to spin, Florio and Simms take another look at the Sean Payton situation -- and why the Cardinals could check a lot of boxes for the Super Bowl champion.

On Sunday, a report emerged that the Broncos planned to interview Jim Harbaugh for their vacant head coaching position early this week.

Now we know that interview has now already taken place.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Monday night.

Harbaugh has also been connected to the Panthers’ vacancy and the Colts’ vacancy given his ties to the franchise.

The former 49ers head coach has said that he’s expecting to return to Michigan for the 2023 season, but also noted that “no one knows what the future holds” — an obvious caveat.

Harbaugh also coached Stanford before compiling his 44-19-1 record with San Francisco. Broncos owner Greg Penner attended the school and former Secretary of State Condolezza Rice, who is also part of the ownership group, also has ties to the school.

The Broncos are also reportedly interested in former Saints head coach Sean Payton, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and their own defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.