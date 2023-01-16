Jim Harbaugh: My heart is at the University of Michigan

 Skip navigation
Jim Harbaugh’s flirtation with the NFL in 2022 ended with him returning to the University of Michigan and the same thing has happened in 2023.

Harbaugh interviewed with the Broncos last week, but University of Michigan president Santa Ono said in a tweet on Monday afternoon that he had just spoken to Harbaugh and that Harbaugh said he will be remaining with the Wolverines.

“I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines,” Ono said. “That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel.”

Harbaugh released a statement of his own a short time later.
“I love the relationships that I have at Michigan — coaches, staff, families, administration, President Santa Ono and especially the player and their families,” Harbaugh said. “My heart is at the University of Michigan. I once heard a wise man say, “Don’t try to out-happy happy.” Go Blue!”

Ono said late last week that the school had “positive and constructive conversations” with Harbaugh about remaining in Ann Arbor. Those conversations presumably included discussion of adjustments to Harbaugh’s contract and it will be interesting to see if there is now a buyout in place that makes it less likely that Harbaugh will explore a move back to the NFL in 2024.