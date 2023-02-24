 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jim Harbaugh: NFL interest is a positive thing, but I’m here as long as Michigan wants me

  
Published February 24, 2023 01:20 AM
Last year, Jim Harbaugh was briefly a candidate for the Vikings head-coaching job before committing to another year at Michigan. This year, Harbaugh was briefly a candidate for the Broncos head-coaching job before committing to another year at Michigan. Next year, no one should be surprised if Harbaugh is again a candidate for an NFL job, but Harbaugh says that’s just fine.

“It’s an ongoing thing, something that we treat as a really positive thing that NFL franchises, NFL teams have a lot of interest in all of our personnel, coaches, players, staff,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh told reporters that he feels he received a vote of confidence from the Michigan administration, from the fans and from his players, and that as long as that’s the case he intends to remain the head coach at Michigan.

“I’m here as long as Michigan wants me here,” Harbaugh told reporters. “You would have had a story if I wasn’t here, but I’m here and this is where I want to be.”

Harbaugh got the 49ers to a Super Bowl and has had Michigan in the College Football Playoff the last two years, but he still doesn’t have a championship either in the NFL or in college. He’s still focused on winning one at Michigan. For now, anyway.