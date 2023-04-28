Jim Irsay asks fans whether Colts should pair Will Levis with Anthony Richardson

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jim Irsay asks fans whether Colts should pair Will Levis with Anthony Richardson

  
Published April 28, 2023 12:14 PM
nbc_pft_willlevis_230428
April 28, 2023 08:29 AM
After three quarterbacks were selected in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect if Will Levis’ agent should’ve had better information about where he would be selected.

Jim Irsay apparently is tempted to treat highly-rated quarterbacks like rare guitars.

By collecting them.

Irsay took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to ask Colts fans if they would take Will Levis to pair with Anthony Richardson “and go Montana-Young for Franchise .”

It’s an intriguing possibility, given that some may have a higher grade on Levis -- if they still trust their board -- than round two. It becomes a good value play, even if it’s something that Richardson and Levis might not love, especially since one of them wouldn’t be playing.

Veteran Gardner Minshew wouldn’t love it, either, because it would relegate him to the role of Steve Bono, at best.

The Colts have the fourth pick in round two. If Irsay and the Colts were truly thinking about it, it doesn’t make sense to talk about it. The smart play would be to just let things play out.

It’s actually better for the Colts if Levis (and Hendon Hooker) get taken before the Colts select. That will push two other players closer that indy would actually want, giving the Colts the de facto second pick in round two.