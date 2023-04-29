Jim Irsay: If Anthony Richardson had been selected, I think we would’ve taken Will Levis

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jim Irsay: If Anthony Richardson had been selected, I think we would’ve taken Will Levis

  
Published April 29, 2023 01:12 PM
nbc_pft_willlevis_230428
April 28, 2023 08:29 AM
After three quarterbacks were selected in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect if Will Levis’ agent should’ve had better information about where he would be selected.

Colts owner Jim Irsay made it clear just how much he wanted quarterback Anthony Richards when speaking to reporters on Saturday afternoon.

But what if Richardson had not been on the board?

Apparently, the Colts were looking at another QB.

“I think we would have taken Will Levis,” Irsay said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “We liked him .”

The Colts also could have traded down.

One of the enduring images from Thursday’s first round was Levis sitting in the green room as he ended up sliding out of the first round. Fortunately, he didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called on Day Two, as the Titans traded up to get him.

But if a team other than Houston had acquired the No. 3 overall pick and selected Richardson, then Levis might not have stayed on the board until the second round. He also might be with a different team in the AFC South.

Instead, the Colts and Titans are set up to have Richardson and Levis compete two times a season for years to come.