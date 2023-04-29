Jim Irsay: We provably would’ve taken Anthony Richardson at No. 1 overall

The Colts selected Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall, grabbing a player they hope can turn into their next franchise quarterback.

Richardson was the third quarterback off the board behind Carolina’s Bryce Young at No. 1 and Houston’s C.J. Stroud at No. 2. But speaking to Indianapolis beat reporters on Saturday, Colts owner Jim Irsay said that Richardson was the man for his team all along.

“I always felt early that Richardson was going to be our guy with his size and his upside,” Irsay said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “I feel like if we had the first pick in the draft, we’d probably take Anthony .”

Irsay was so confident that the Colts would be able to get Richardson that he actually called the young quarterback on Thursday before the first round started.

“There’s a good chance you’re going to be coming to Indy in three hours ,” Irsay relayed telling Richardson. Irsay added that he told Richardson not to tell anyone about the call.

Turns out, Irsay was right.

Irsay also referred to Richardson as a “superhero .”

“He has something special in his heart, spirit, soul,” Irsay said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “I know he wants to be great .”

While Irsay is going to leave it to head coach Shane Steichen to figure out when Richardson will make his first start, Irsay noted that Richardson needs experience to develop.

“These guys got to play to get better,” Irsay said. “[Richardson’s development] is the critical key for the future of the franchise, for how long we go, everything is going to be based around that .”

So, that might mean the Colts will play Richardson sooner than later — even if it means they experience some growing pains along the way.

Indianapolis did sign Gardner Minshew in free agency, who should help the QBs room as he played under Shane Steichen with Philadelphia.

But Richardson is clearly the future. And he might even be the present.