Jim Schwartz: Accountability will be big part of “secret sauce” of Browns defense

The Browns introduced Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator at a press conference on Wednesday and he didn’t waste any time disabusing notions that the scheme he installs will be the key to better performances in 2023.

Schwartz said that “there’s probably not a whole lot that we’ll do here that a high school coach probably couldn’t draw up just as good” when it comes to scheme, but he highlighted where he believes he can effect change in Cleveland. There were multiple points during the regular season when players on the Browns defense appeared to be on different pages and that led to breakdowns that helped cost the team games.

On Wednesday, Schwartz said that increased accountability will be a focus of his first season in Cleveland.

“The secret sauce is getting guys playing together and that accountability that goes into it,” Schwartz said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I would say this, if I’m doing a good job, we’ll hold our best players the most accountable. And if you start from that position, then everything else is gravy.”

That accountability will continue up the line from the players because the Browns have missed the playoffs in two straight seasons and a third straight miss could cost head coach Kevin Stefanski his job in Cleveland.