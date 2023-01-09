 Skip navigation
Jim Schwartz, Sean Desai on Browns DC interview list

  
January 9, 2023
Steve Kornacki runs through which teams have been eliminated from the playoff race in Week 18 and dives into Wild Card matchups for both the AFC and NFC.

The Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods on Monday morning and it hasn’t taken long for a list of candidates to come together.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that former Lions head coach and Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is expected to interview for the position. Schwartz was a senior defensive assistant with the Titans the last two seasons and he also worked as the team’s defensive coordinator from 2001 to 2008.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Browns have also put in an interview request for Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai. Desai was the Bears defensive coordinator in 2021 and originally joined the Bears staff in 2013.

Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores and Patriots linebacker coach Jerod Mayo are also reportedly on the list of candidates for the opening in Cleveland.