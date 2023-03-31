Jim Trotter accuses NFL Media of covering up owner behavior

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jim Trotter accuses NFL Media of covering up owner behavior

  
Published March 31, 2023 08:03 AM
nbc_pft_trotternews_230329
March 29, 2023 08:03 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Jim Trotter is an example of the challenges of the media, given he believes his termination by NFL Media was influenced by public questioning of Roger Goodell on diversity.

It’s officially Jim Trotter’s last day with NFL Media. And he’s going out with a flourish.

Here’s what Trotter tweeted on Friday morning: “I’ve thought a lot about Brian Flores’ lawsuit against @nfl
for alleged discriminatory hiring practices. His case is the micro. The macro is the culture within the NFL, including owner behavior that was covered up by the league-owned newsroom . Stay tuned. More to come.”

This message strengthens the likelihood of a lawsuit by Trotter. As previously noted, he doesn’t have an arbitration clause in his contract -- which means any litigation will play out in open court. (That said, the NFL might try to shoehorn any such claim into an arbitration obligation, as it’s doing in the Jon Gruden case.)

Trotter’s vow to expose the dynamics of the NFL-owned newsroom takes everything to another level, and it could go a long way toward exposing a problem that has been hiding in plain sight from the moment the league decided to hire reporters to report on the league.

Many shrug at the inherent conflict of interest. Many don’t expect league-owned media to engage in real journalism. Still, people working both for the NFL and NFL Media don’t like it when the obvious bias flowing from the fact that the Commissioner signs the paychecks is mentioned.

From time to time, former NFL Media employees have mentioned the tensions that arise from covering the league while working for the league. Albert Breer has done it. Mike Silver has, too.

But neither of them ever claimed that they were pushed out for refusing to play along. Trotter will, if he files suit, be the first.

Barring a settlement (and it’s not likely that the league will be able to buy his silence), Trotter could shine a light on just enough to compel major changes to be made by a league that quite possibly expects its reporters who report on the league to exercise discretion in reporting, if they hope to keep their jobs.