Jimmie Ward: I could be playing nickel for 49ers in 2023, I have to look at best situation

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jimmie Ward: I could be playing nickel for 49ers in 2023, I have to look at best situation

  
Published March 8, 2023 01:32 AM
nbc_pft_franchisetags_230307
March 7, 2023 09:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shine a light on the biggest names teams used franchise tags on, including Evan Engram, Tony Pollard and Josh Jacobs.

Defensive back Jimmie Ward is set to become a free agent in a week and recent comments by 49ers General Manager John Lynch seemed to point toward Ward looking elsewhere for a job.

Lynch said Ward didn’t love making the move from safety to slot corner for the Niners and that it is his belief that Ward would like to go back to safety when he signs a new contract this offseason. While that may be Ward’s preferred outcome, he said this week that he is not closing any doors as he approaches the chance to hear from all of the league’s teams.

“I didn’t say I’m leaving the Niners, man. . . . I’ve been in contact with the Niners,” Ward said, via Tom Dierberger of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I don’t know how it’s going to go. . . . I could be playing nickel for the Niners next year, I don’t know. We’ll see. I’ve got to look at the best situation .”

Ward had 50 tackles, three interceptions, and a forced fumble in 12 games for the 49ers last season. He is No. 48 on PFT’s list of the top free agents in the league.