Jimmy Garoppolo banged up, but Raiders lead Mac Jones, Patriots 13-3 at halftime

Mac Jones reportedly was on a short leash today. It’s apparently not that short.

The Patriots trail the Raiders 13-3 at halftime.

The Patriots have gone 38 drives without a touchdown and 28 without even reaching the red zone, not counting a kneel down at the end of the half. The Patriots had given up 79 consecutive points before Chad Ryland’s 43-yard field goal with 8:38 left until halftime. They are the seventh team in the Super Bowl era to allow that many points in a row.

Jones leads the NFL with nine turnovers this season, throwing his seventh pick on a terrible throw. Tight end Hunter Henry was open, but Jones threw it straight to Tre’von Moehrig.

The Patriots had a touchdown called back in the second quarter when Ezekiel Elliott went 74 yards with a Jones pass, but Henry was called for holding. That’s as close as the Patriots got to the end zone.

They have 107 yards and four first downs, and Jones is 8-of-14 for 97 yards.

Jimmy Garoppolo headed into the locker room a few seconds early after leading the Raiders to their first two-minute points. He was limping after taking a hard hit on the field goal drive, and the Raiders report him as doubtful to return for the second half with a back injury.

He went 14-of-22 for 162 yards with a 12-yard touchdown throw to Jakobi Meyers. His interception was a red zone pass that Davante Adams had before being blown up by Jabrill Peppers, popping the ball in the air for Jahlani Tavai to pick.

Adams has only one reception for 8 yards, but Meyers has five for 61. Josh Jacobs has 13 carries for 38 yards as his struggles continue.