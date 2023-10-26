Jimmy Garoppolo, Maxx Crosby limited in practice; Daniel Carlson out with groin issue

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant.

Both he and coach Josh McDaniels expressed optimism the quarterback will return to game action Monday night.

Edge rusher Maxx Crosby (knee) also had a limited practice. He has been on the report since Week 4 with the knee injury, which has limited his practice time since, and he also was listed with a thumb injury last week.

Kicker Daniel Carlson was out with a right groin injury.

The Raiders signed kicker James McCourt to the practice squad in case Carlson cannot play.

“We’ll just see how Daniel is feeling as we go through the week and make the right decision at the end of the week here based on how that’s going, whether we need to do something else in terms of elevate [McCourt] and all the rest of it,” McDaniels said, via Rachel Gossen of the team website.

Linebacker Curtis Bolton (knee) got limited work Thursday as the team designated him to return from injured reserve.

Linebacker Divine Deablo (ankle) and cornerback Marcus Peters (back) were non-participants Thursday. Cornerbacks Nate Hobbs (ankle) and Jakorian Bennett (shoulder/knee) were limited.

Receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) had a full practice.