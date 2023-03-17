 Skip navigation
Jimmy Garoppolo's deal with the Raiders is now done

  
Published March 17, 2023 08:01 AM
March 14, 2023 08:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine Jimmy Garoppolo’s reported three-year, $72.27 million contract with the Raiders and discuss why it’s a “win-win” for both parties.

As we noted yesterday, the free agent contract Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders had reportedly agreed to wasn’t actually done . Now it is.

Garoppolo finalized the agreement with the Raiders and is signing his contract this morning, and then will have a press conference in Las Vegas today, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

There was no reason to think Garoppolo’s deal wouldn’t get done, but it’s always worth remembering, especially during the frantic first few days of free agency, that a verbal agreement between a player and a team is not the same thing as a signed contract.

Garoppolo and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels know each other well, as McDaniels was the Patriots’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the three and a half years Garoppolo spent in New England. They both need a good year together, and with the contract done, they can get to work.