Jimmy Graham won’t face charges for August arrest

Saints tight end Jimmy Graham will not face charges for his arrest in California last month, Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office cited insufficient evidence in rejecting the case, which included two misdemeanor charges.

The Saints were in Costa Mesa on Aug. 19 for joint practices and a preseason game with the Charges when Graham was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of narcotics and obstructing a police officer. The Saints announced a few hours later that Graham experienced a medical episode, which resulted in him becoming disoriented. Dr. John Amoss said in the statement that Graham likely experienced a seizure.

“Thanks for [the] LAPD and just how quickly kind of everything went down and kind of how helpful they were through the process,” Graham said Thursday, via Terrell. “Right now, we’re just dealing with that all personally.”

Graham would not provide any details beyond the team’s statement.

“Yeah, it’s kind of a personal health thing, and I’m just going to keep it to myself. I’ll be fine,” Graham said. “I’m just looking forward to putting it behind me.”

Graham played in the final preseason game, scored a touchdown and made the team’s 53-player roster after not playing in 2022.

He returned to the Saints this year, eight years after leaving for Seattle. He spent his first five seasons in New Orleans.