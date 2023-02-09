Jimmy Johnson talked to Jeffrey Lurie, ripped Jerry Jones’ claim that Eagles bet it all for one year

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jimmy Johnson talked to Jeffrey Lurie, ripped Jerry Jones’ claim that Eagles bet it all for one year

  
Published February 9, 2023 03:58 AM
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_230208
February 8, 2023 02:35 PM
CeeDee Lamb joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to describe keys to defeat their NFC East rival, what he’s learned from the way Dak Prescott handles criticism, wanting to win for Jerry Jones and more.

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones raised plenty of eyebrows when he claimed that the Eagles bet it all to win this year , while the Cowboys are trying to build a consistent winner.

Among those who have wondered what Jones was thinking were Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and Super Bowl-winning Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson. Johnson told the Philadelphia Inquirer that Lurie called him asking what Jones was talking about.

“I said, ‘I have no idea ,’” Johnson said. “Philadelphia has a couple of first-round picks in the [2023] NFL draft. They’ve got extra picks down the road. They’ve got some very talented players. They’ve got some talented young players.”

The Eagles are in good salary cap shape in 2023 and have two first-round draft picks, their own and the Saints’ No. 10 overall pick, so it’s hard to see how anyone could claim that they bet it all on this season. That’s what Jones claimed, but few agree with him.

“I think the Philadelphia Eagles are gonna be good for a long time,” Johnson said.