JJ Arcega-Whiteside trying out with Falcons this weekend

  
Published May 12, 2023 05:46 AM

A name familiar to Eagles fans will be getting a shot with another NFL squad this weekend.

Via Greg Auman of FOXSports.com, receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside will participate in the Falcons’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis this weekend.

An Eagles second-round pick in 2019, Arcega-Whiteside did not live up to his draft status with Philadelphia. He caught 10 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown as a rookie. But in eight games in 20202, he had just four receptions for 85 yards. In 2021, he played most of his snaps on special teams and caught just two passes for 36 yards.

While Arcega-Whiteside attempted a conversion from receiver to tight end during the 2022 offseason, Philadelphia ended up trading him to Seattle last August. Arcega-Whiteside didn’t make the 53-man roster and spent time on Seattle’s practice squad before he was released from it in November.

The Falcons have Drake London as a headliner at receiver, but could use some more depth to fill out the back end of their roster.